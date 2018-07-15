Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Kate Upton, Justin Verlander expecting baby

The Associated Press | Sunday, July 15, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
In this April 5, 2018, file photo, model Kate Upton and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander attend an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets in Houston. Upton and Verlander are expecting their first child. Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami” where she tagged Verlander. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
In this April 5, 2018, file photo, model Kate Upton and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander attend an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets in Houston. Upton and Verlander are expecting their first child. Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami” where she tagged Verlander. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, supermodel Kate Upton and husband professional baseball player Justin Verlander attend the Breitling Global Roadshow event at The Duggal Greenhouse in New York. Upton and Verlander are expecting their first child. Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami” where she tagged Verlander. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Fileo
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
In this Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, supermodel Kate Upton and husband professional baseball player Justin Verlander attend the Breitling Global Roadshow event at The Duggal Greenhouse in New York. Upton and Verlander are expecting their first child. Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami” where she tagged Verlander. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Fileo
In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton attend an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets in Houston. Upton and Verlander are expecting their first child. Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami” where she tagged Verlander. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, model Kate Upton attend an NBA basketball game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Houston Rockets in Houston. Upton and Verlander are expecting their first child. Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday, July 14, 2018, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami” where she tagged Verlander. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

HOUSTON — Supermodel Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander are expecting their first child.

Upton announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Saturday in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami.” The picture of her in a red, high-waisted suit and white top revealed a slight baby bump.

Verlander, who was selected to his seventh All-Star game on Sunday, reposted her post later Saturday with the caption: “You’re going to be the most amazing Mom!! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much.”

Upton is 26 and Verlander 35. They married in November in Italy, just after Verlander helped the Astros win their first World Series.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me