Wiz Khalifa's Los Angeles home featured in Architectural Digest

Wiz Khalifa has a little bit of home in his Los Angeles house — a black and gold door mat that says “Pittsburgh Fans: Yinz Welcome.”

Khalifa, a Pittsburgh native and rapper, recently gave a tour of his West Coast home to Architectural Digest. Khalifa said in a video posted to the magazine’s website that he purchased that home three or four years ago because it had a lot of space for his 5-year-old son Sebastian.

There are other homages to Pittsburgh sprinkled throughout the home, including a pool table with the Steelers emblem, toys in his son’s play room and other memorabilia.

The magazine reported that Khalifa rents the six-bedroom home for $16,000 monthly.

But Khalifa will be back home soon — he has a concert at KeyBank Pavilion July 26.

