Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

'Dukes of Hazzard' star Tom Wopat pleads guilty in touching case

The Associated Press | Monday, July 23, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file frame from video, actor Tom Wopat stands during arraignment in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges. The former star of “The Dukes of Hazzard” television show pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women in the cast of a musical in Massachusetts in which he starred. Prosecutors said Wopat was sentenced Friday, July 20, 2018, to a year of probation. (WCVB-TV via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file frame from video, actor Tom Wopat stands during arraignment in Waltham, Mass., on indecent assault and battery and drug possession charges. The former star of “The Dukes of Hazzard” television show pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women in the cast of a musical in Massachusetts in which he starred. Prosecutors said Wopat was sentenced Friday, July 20, 2018, to a year of probation. (WCVB-TV via AP, Pool, File)

Updated 2 hours ago

WALTHAM, Mass. — A former star of “The Dukes of Hazzard” television show has pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women in the cast of a musical in Massachusetts in which he starred.

Prosecutors say 66-year-old Tom Wopat was sentenced Friday to a year of probation after pleading guilty to two counts of annoying and accosting a person of the opposite sex.

The New York City resident was charged last August with touching two female cast members while rehearsing for “42nd Street” at Waltham’s Reagle Music Theatre.

He also received a continuation without a finding for one year after admitting to sufficient facts on the charge of cocaine possession. The drugs were found on his person during his arrest.

Wopat played Luke Duke on the popular 1980s television show.

Wopat is scheduled to appear at the Steel City Con at the Monroeville Convention Center in August, according to the show’s website.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me