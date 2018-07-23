Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Stormy Daniels divorcing fellow porn star

Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News | Monday, July 23, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Stormy Daniels is getting a divorce from her husband Glendon Crain.
The adult film actress — who became a household name after claiming she slept with President Donald Trump over a decade ago — has been married to fellow porn star Crain since 2015.

“My client Stormy Daniels and her husband Glen have decided to end their marriage,” Michael Avenatti tweeted. “A petition for divorce was filed last week, the accuracy of which is vehemently disputed.”

The divorce filing was made by Crain, according to TMZ. Daniels and Crain have a daughter together.

“Stormy’s daughter remains her number one priority,” Avenatti added in his tweet. “She kindly asks for privacy for the sake of her family.”

Crain — who professionally goes by Brendon Miller — has reportedly filed for a restraining order against Daniels.

The filing came days after Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was arrested in Ohio for allegedly rubbing her breasts on an undercover cop’s face at a strip club That act violated a state law.

Daniels, 39, reportedly checked off the “no” box when asked in the police report if she was married. The charges against her were later dropped.

The divorce will be the third for Daniels, who was previously married to Pat Myne from 2003 to 2005 and Mike Moz from 2007 to 2009.

Daniels detailed her alleged fling with Trump during a “60 Minutes” appearance in March, claiming she’d had sex with the billionaire once in 2006. The president’s wife, Melania, to whom he has been married since 2005, gave birth to their son Barron in March of that year.

Daniels also said in the interview that she was paid $130,000 by Trump’s attorney to keep quiet about the alleged fling ahead of the 2016 presidential election — a payment that had been previously reported.

Trump’s team has denied the affair.

