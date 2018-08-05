Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Royal couple at friend's wedding on Meghan's 37th birthday

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, 12:30 p.m.
Britain's Prince Harry, second right, arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee, third right, and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Britain's Prince Harry, second right, arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee, third right, and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrives to attend the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, England, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Updated 8 hours ago

LONDON — Weeks after tying the knot themselves, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were at another wedding Saturday — this time as guests.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the wedding of the prince’s long-time friend Charlie van Straubenzee to videographer Daisy Jenks.

Van Straubenzee has known the prince since childhood and was an usher at Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle in May.

The prince, wearing a tailcoat and sunglasses, arrived with other groomsmen at the medieval church of St. Mary the Virgin in Frensham, 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of London.

Meghan arrived separately, in a short-sleeved Club Monaco dress with blue top and multicolored skirt with a Philip Treacy hat. The former American actress waved to well-wishers outside the church on Saturday, which is also her 37th birthday.

Harry and Meghan, holding hands, left together shortly after the hour-long ceremony ended.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me