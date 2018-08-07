Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Woman helps stranger in need of cash, finds out it's Keith Urban

Chris Pastrick | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 12:27 p.m.
Michele Borbidge
Country star Keith Urban posed with Ruth Reed outside a New Jersey Wawa after the woman unknowingly helped the singer with his purchase.

Good things can happen when you do good things.

While in line at a Wawa in Medford, N.J., Ruth Reed saw the gentleman in front of her was having trouble with his card going through, CBS News reports . So, she stepped in to pay his tab.

Turns out the gent was country star Keith Urban, who had stopped in for a few things before his concert that night in Camden.

Reed told CBS how the encounter went down.

“And he said, ‘What’s your name?’ He said, ‘Ruth, I’m Keith,’ and I said, ‘That’s who you look like, Keith Urban. Do people ever tell you that you look like Keith Urban?’ And he said, ‘I am Keith Urban,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not really?”

Luckily, Urban’s bodyguard confirmed to Reed that the man she helped was, indeed, the Australian star.

“It was then I realized what an idiot I was,” Reed said.

A substitute teacher, Reed said she and her husband had resolved to help Wawa customers when they could.

Ever gracious, Urban posed for a photo with Reed outside the gas station.

Hopefully, he’ll get whatever debit card issues he has worked out.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

