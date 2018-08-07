Woman helps stranger in need of cash, finds out it's Keith Urban

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Good things can happen when you do good things.

While in line at a Wawa in Medford, N.J., Ruth Reed saw the gentleman in front of her was having trouble with his card going through, CBS News reports . So, she stepped in to pay his tab.

Turns out the gent was country star Keith Urban, who had stopped in for a few things before his concert that night in Camden.

Reed told CBS how the encounter went down.

“And he said, ‘What’s your name?’ He said, ‘Ruth, I’m Keith,’ and I said, ‘That’s who you look like, Keith Urban. Do people ever tell you that you look like Keith Urban?’ And he said, ‘I am Keith Urban,’ and I said, ‘No you’re not really?”

Luckily, Urban’s bodyguard confirmed to Reed that the man she helped was, indeed, the Australian star.

“It was then I realized what an idiot I was,” Reed said.

A substitute teacher, Reed said she and her husband had resolved to help Wawa customers when they could.

Ever gracious, Urban posed for a photo with Reed outside the gas station.

Hopefully, he’ll get whatever debit card issues he has worked out.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.