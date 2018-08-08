Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher expecting their second child

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 8, that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, Carrie Underwood attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old singer announced on Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 8, that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 7 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Carrie Underwood says her family is adding “another fish to our pond.”

The 35-year-old singer announced Wednesday on Instagram that she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child. She says they are “absolutely over the moon.”

Underwood and Fisher, a former NHL player for Ottawa, Canada, and Nashville, Tennessee, have a 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

Underwood’s next album, “Cry Pretty,” is due out Sept. 14. A tour will follow in 2019. Tickets go on sale Aug. 17.

The seven-time Grammy winner will join Brad Paisley as co-host of the Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 14. It will be their 11th time together.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me