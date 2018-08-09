Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Terry Crews: It's 'summer of freedom' for abuse victims

Lynn Elber | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
Terry Crews, center, a cast member in the NBC Universal television series 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' answers a questino as cast members Andre Braugher, left, and Melissa Fumero look on during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Terry Crews, center, a cast member in the NBC Universal television series 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' answers a questino as cast members Andre Braugher, left, and Melissa Fumero look on during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Updated 16 hours ago

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Terry Crews said it’s “the summer of freedom” for him and others who have gone public with accounts of alleged molestation.

“We can now tell our truth” and not see our lives upended, the former NFL player and actor said Wednesday. He called it “just the beginning of change.”

The entertainment industry and beyond will be safer, including for “my wife, for my son and for my daughter,” he said.

Crews made his remarks during a panel promoting NBC’s sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Support from his cast mates made him feel secure enough to “tell my truth and still go to work,” he said, also crediting the example of women in the MeToo movement.

He alleged last year that Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at a party, and that top executives at William Morris Endeavor failed to discipline Venit. Prosecutors declined to file charges against Venit over the incident, citing the statute of limitations. Crews has filed a civil lawsuit.

Venit, via his attorneys, has denied all of Crews’ allegations, saying in court documents that his actions toward Crews were not sexual, and Crews suffered no harm of any kind.

The actor testified earlier this year before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Sexual Assault Survivor Bill of Rights.

Harassment and abuse allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein have led to numerous women coming forward with allegations of harassment and abuse against powerful men, with Crews among the few men who have added their names to the list of those claiming abuse.

Lynn Elber is an Associated Press television writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me