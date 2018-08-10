Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Photographer says Bill Murray harassed him at restaurant

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Bill Murray attends a special screening of “Isle of Dogs” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
OAK BLUFFS, Mass. – A photographer says actor Bill Murray slammed him against a door and poured a glass of water over him while he was shooting a band at a Massachusetts restaurant.

Peter Simon tells The Boston Globe he was on an assignment for The Martha’s Vineyard Times at Lola’s in Oak Bluffs on Wednesday when Murray accosted him, swore at him and threatened him. He wasn’t injured.

Simon, who is singer Carly Simon’s brother, said the band invited him to the restaurant and he was not there to take pictures of Murray.

According to the police report, Murray was “visibly upset” and said Simon was harassing him.

No one was charged but police told Simon he could take out a criminal complaint.

Attempts by the Globe to reach Murray were unsuccessful.

