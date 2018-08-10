Group plasters replica Trump stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this instance, it's a case of if you tear it down, they will come.

Since becoming president two years ago, Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has taken a few hits from vandals.

As a result, the West Hollywood City Council recently asked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the city of Los Angeles to remove his star permanently.

Well, that didn't sit too well with a conservative street artist. And so the Walk of Fame was given at least an additional 50 versions — in the form of adhesive vinyl replicas — of Trump's star.

Take down his star, and we will descend upon you with 30 fresh new stars. We are MAGA Legion. pic.twitter.com/vsPLW0ohdn — The Faction (@TheFaction1776) August 9, 2018

"Rip up the president's Walk of Fame star or try to have it removed — like you're the mayor of West Hollywood or something — and 30 more will pop up," the artist, who declined to be identified, told The Hollywood Reporter.

The artist and his team are calling themselves The Faction.

According to the anonymous artist, the replicas cost $1,000 and were financed by a young and anonymous entrepreneur."

"If no one peels these off, they could last there for 10 years," the artist told the Hollywood Reporter.

As of Friday, several of the stars had been peeled off.

A worker from Ripley's Believe It or Not! told the Reporter that they took some down out of fear their properly would be damaged. "We didn't want to have what happened to the old star here," the employee said.