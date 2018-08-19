Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Report: MeToo activist Argento settled sex assault complaint

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 11:12 p.m.
Actress Asia Argento speaks about being raped by Harvey Weinstein during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France. The New York Times reports that Argento, one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement, recently settled a lawsuit filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Updated 1 hour ago

NEW YORK — The New York Times reports that Italian actress Asia Argento recently settled a complaint filed against her by a young actor and musician who said she sexually assaulted him when he was 17.

Argento is one of the most prominent activists of the #MeToo movement.

The Times says that Argento, 42, settled the notice of intent to sue by Jimmy Bennett, who is now 22, for $380,000 shortly after she said last October that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein raped her.

Bennett says in the notice that he had sex with Argento in a California hotel in 2013. The age of consent in California is 18.

The Times says it received court documents that have been authenticated by three people familiar with the case.

Representatives for Argento could not be immediately reached for comment. Bennett declined to comment to the Times.

