Celebrity News

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make their engagement official

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 8:09 a.m.
FILE - In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Priyanka Chopra, left, and Nick Jonas attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibition in New York. The couple announced on their respective Instagram accounts that they are engaged, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. Each posted the same picture, a close-up of them gazing lovingly at each other, an engagement ring on Chopra's finger.
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s official for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The two on Saturday announced on their respective Instagram accounts they are engaged. Each posted the same picture, a close-up of them gazing lovingly at each other, an engagement ring on Chopra’s finger. The two are in India with both of their families.

“Taken … With all my heart and soul,” Chopra wrote. On Jonas’ page, he wrote, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

The 25-year-old Jonas and 36-year-old Chopra had reportedly decided in July to get married after dating for two months.

Jonas gained fame as a member of the Jonas Brothers musical group and is now a solo artist and actor. Chopra starred in the ABC television drama “Quantico.” She is a former Miss World winner.

