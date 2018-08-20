Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Ariana Grande tears up as she recalls Manchester tragedy

Tribune-Review | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
In this June 2, 2018, file photo., Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer cried during an interview Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 with Ebro for Beats 1 on Apple Music as she shared thoughts on the 2017 concert in England, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people.
Invision
In this June 2, 2018, file photo., Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer cried during an interview Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 with Ebro for Beats 1 on Apple Music as she shared thoughts on the 2017 concert in England, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people.

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The very mention of Manchester still brings Ariana Grande to tears.

The singer cried during an interview Friday with Ebro for Beats 1 on Apple Music as she shared thoughts on the 2017 concert in England, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people.

She said that terrorists “want you to be afraid,” adding that those who just heard about it in the news had moved on. But for her and others, the challenge became just to “live in the moment” and not be overwhelmed by fear.

Her album “Sweetener” includes a song for Manchester survivors, “Get Well Soon.” It was released Friday.

Grande also spoke of fiancé Pete Davidson, of “Saturday Night Live.” She said she hoped to be married within five years, and that she’d “probably” like to have 3 children.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me