Celebrity News

Jon Stewart offers home to goats found on subway tracks

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
Goats stand on the subway tracks in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Jon Stewart has made a home for the two goats found roaming along the tracks. The comedian and his wife own Farm Sanctuary, a shelter in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
New York City Transit
New York City Transit
Updated 6 hours ago

Two goats found Monday in New York City are now living with comedian Jon Stewart.

The New York City Subway posted a photo of two "very baaaaad" goats on N line tracks in Brooklyn.

Police tranquilized the pair and sent them to Animal Care Centers of NYC.

The goats were not interfering with train service.

Police tranquilized the pair, dubbed Billy and Willy, and sent them to Animal Care Centers of NYC.

Jon Stewart's Farm Sanctuary took possession of the goats. He helped load them into a trailer to travel to the animal shelter run by Stewart and his wife, Tracey.

Farm Sanctuary is located in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

