Jon Stewart offers home to goats found on subway tracks
Updated 6 hours ago
Two goats found Monday in New York City are now living with comedian Jon Stewart.
The New York City Subway posted a photo of two "very baaaaad" goats on N line tracks in Brooklyn.
Police tranquilized the pair and sent them to Animal Care Centers of NYC.
Two very baaaaad boys. pic.twitter.com/3fcb9QCxGh— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018
The goats were not interfering with train service.
Southbound N trains are running on the D line from 36 St to Coney Island Stillwell Av while the NYPD safely retrieve goats from the tracks. pic.twitter.com/oDy0KVk6PL— NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) August 20, 2018
Police tranquilized the pair, dubbed Billy and Willy, and sent them to Animal Care Centers of NYC.
UPDATE: goats in custody - tranquilized and still snoozing when our officers handed them over to specialists at Animal Care Center. Thanks to @NYCTSubway & @NYPDSpecialops pic.twitter.com/oWSlJKYjCB— NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) August 20, 2018
Jon Stewart's Farm Sanctuary took possession of the goats. He helped load them into a trailer to travel to the animal shelter run by Stewart and his wife, Tracey.
Farm Sanctuary is located in Watkins Glen, N.Y.