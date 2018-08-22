Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Idris Elba says he's not the next 007

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
British director and actor Idris Elba poses on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Yardie, in central London on Aug. 21, 2018.
British director and actor Idris Elba poses on the red carpet at the UK premiere of Yardie, in central London on Aug. 21, 2018.

LONDON (AP) — Idris Elba stirred fans’ hopes, then left them shaken.

The British actor helped fuel speculation that he will be the next James Bond last week when tweeted a selfie and wrote “my name’s Elba, Idris Elba,” echoing the famous 007 catchphrase.

Many Elba fans have campaigned for the star of “The Wire” and “Luther” to be the first black Bond.

But now Elba has denied he’ll be replacing Daniel Craig as 007. Asked by a reporter from ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” if she was looking at the next Bond, Elba promptly replied: “No.”

Craig has starred in four Bond films and is set to return in the still-untitled “Bond 25.”

On Tuesday, Craig and the producers announced that director Danny Boyle had left the film due to “creative differences.”

