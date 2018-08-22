Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
'Redneck Woman' singer Gretchen Wilson charged after airport incident

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 8:21 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Grammy-winning country music singer has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.

Gretchen Wilson is charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say while talking to Wilson she "became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance." The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson, of Lebanon, Tenn., is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn't be determined if she has a lawyer.

She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song "Redneck Woman." She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.

In this Nov. 2, 2016, file photo, Gretchen Wilson arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was arrested just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., after a disturbance on an incoming flight.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
This booking photograph released Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, by the Connecticut State Police shows Grammy-winning country music singer Gretchen Wilson, arrested just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., after a disturbance on an incoming flight.
