'Redneck Woman' singer Gretchen Wilson charged after airport incident
Updated 6 hours ago
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Grammy-winning country music singer has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.
Gretchen Wilson is charged with breach of peace.
State police responded to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say while talking to Wilson she "became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance." The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.
Wilson, of Lebanon, Tenn., is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn't be determined if she has a lawyer.
She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song "Redneck Woman." She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.
