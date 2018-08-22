'Redneck Woman' singer Gretchen Wilson charged after airport incident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Grammy-winning country music singer has been arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight.

Gretchen Wilson is charged with breach of peace.

State police responded to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say while talking to Wilson she "became belligerent toward the troopers and caused a disturbance." The 45-year-old Wilson was taken into custody. Bail was set at $1,000.

Wilson, of Lebanon, Tenn., is expected in court Wednesday. Her case was not listed on the docket and it couldn't be determined if she has a lawyer.

She won the Best Female Country Vocal Performance Grammy in 2004 for the song "Redneck Woman." She was scheduled to perform an invitation-only show Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun casino.

My main question is.. What the hell was Gretchen Wilson doing in Connecticut? — Vintage Thirst (@SkiMask_Guy) August 22, 2018

Today I learned who Gretchen Wilson is. — Mr Lawless (@marionlawless) August 22, 2018

Gretchen Wilson arrested. Not surprised she sings 'Redneck Woman.' Total white trash anthem — Chrissy (@PerryJuDo4ever) August 22, 2018

Hey Gretchen Wilson I'd say there's a country song in this experience but Dirks already wrote Drunk on a plane — Brian (@Buckeyes068) August 22, 2018

Cops: yo Gretchen stay calmGW: EE HAW!Cops: you drunk?? #GretchenWilson : HELL YEAH! — cobra strike (@cobrastrike6) August 22, 2018