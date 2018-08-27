Kate Mara, great-granddaughter of Steelers founder, supports players who kneel during anthem

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kate Mara comes from family that has very deep roots with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers.

She is the great-granddaughter of Giants founder Tim Mara (on her father’s side) and Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr. (on mother’s side).

On Thursday night, Mara came out in support of NFL players making a statement during the playing of the national anthem at games.

“I believe everybody has a constitutional right to stand, or kneel or sit during the national anthem,” the actress told Variety . “So, I stand by the player’s decision whatever that might be.”

Mara spoke about the NFL while attending AT&T’s event in New York City to celebrate the 25th season of NFL Sunday Ticket on DirecTV.

She also talked about going to games as a young girl.

“It reminds me of my childhood,” she said to the magazine . “Going to a Giants game in New York with my family on a Sunday to me that is the normal way and the most comforting way because you’re surrounded by family, and love, and a lot of passion.”

Her uncle and Giants co-owner, John Mara, helped shape the NFL’s national anthem policy that would have allowed teams to fine players for not standing for the anthem. That policy in now on hold and the NFL and the NFLPA are working to come to an agreement on an anthem policy.

Steelers President Art Rooney supported the league’s attempt to create a policy and believed that the teams and players could work it .

Kate Mara is currently working on the TV show “Pose” for FX and is best known as the young journalist in the first seasons on Netflix’ “House of Cards.”

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.