Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Coroner: Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul died of heart disease

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 7:42 a.m.
In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Vinnie Paul of Hellyeah performs at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. Medical examiners found that Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old co-founder and drummer of the metal band Pantera, died of natural causes including heart disease.
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
In this Oct. 1, 2016, file photo, Vinnie Paul of Hellyeah performs at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Ky. Medical examiners found that Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old co-founder and drummer of the metal band Pantera, died of natural causes including heart disease.

Updated 4 hours ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Medical examiners found that Vinnie Paul, the 54-year-old co-founder and drummer of the metal band Pantera, died of natural causes including heart disease.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg announced Monday that Paul, whose full name was Vincent Paul Abbott, died June 22 at home in Las Vegas from cardiomyopathy, or an enlarged heart.

Coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition in his death.

Abbott and his brother, Dimebag Darrell, formed Pantera in 1981.

Dimebag, whose real name was Darrell Lance Abbott, was shot to death on stage with the band Damageplan in 2004.

The two brothers founded Damageplan in 2003 after Pantera broke up.

Paul was most recently in the band Hellyeah, a heavy metal supergroup with Mudvayne vocalist Chad Gray and Nothingface guitarist Tom Maxwell.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me