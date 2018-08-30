Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Prince Harry, Meghan join Lin-Manuel Miranda at 'Hamilton'

The Associated Press | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 8:24 a.m.
Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Victoria Palace Theatre before attending a gala performance of the musical Hamilton, in support of the charity Sentebale, in London, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The evening will raise awareness and funds for Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.
Britain’s Prince Harry addresses the audience after a gala performance of the musical Hamilton, in support of the charity Sentebale, at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. The evening will raise awareness and funds for Sentebale’s work with children and young people affected by HIV in southern Africa.
Updated 11 hours ago

LONDON — Prince Harry sang and joked with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the stage of “Hamilton,” after he and his wife Meghan joined audiences for a gala charity performance of the smash-hit musical in London’s West End.

The royal couple sat in the royal circle at Victoria Palace during the performance, and afterward they joined Miranda, the show’s creator, on stage with the cast.

Harry briefly sang a line by the role of his sixth great-grandfather King George III, to loud cheers and applause from the cast and audience.

Miranda added it was “fun and surreal” to have Harry there because “you don’t often get a direct descendent” of the characters to watch the show.

The royal couple hosted Wednesday’s gala performance to raise money for Harry’s charity Sentebale.

