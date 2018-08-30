Spotted: Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello hit Pittsburgh hot spots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

We have multiple Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara sightings in the Pittsburgh region.

Manganiello, the actor best known for his six-pack abs and roles in "Magic Mike" and "True Blood" — and wife and actress Sofia Vergara were spotted around town.

They strolled among the flowers at Phipps Conservatory, dined at Superior Motors and were spotted atop Mt. Washington.

At Superior Motors in Braddock, the restaurant recently named one of Time Magazine's 100 greatest places, Manganiello had a special request to "get the Led out" and listen to classic Led Zeppelin. The establishment often plays old-time vinyl records.

"They were here for dinner," says Chris Clark, Superior Motors' general manager. "They were nice. He's apparently here for the week."

Dinner time in Pittsburgh A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Aug 29, 2018 at 8:42pm PDT

The couple was spotted at Heinz Field Thursday before kickoff for the preseason game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers.

When in Pittsburgh!! @steelers @rampnrize A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Aug 30, 2018 at 4:30pm PDT

Manganiello makes no secret for his affection for the Steelers and the city's other professional sports teams. His wife talked about her husband's obsession — he was wearing an Antonio Brown jersey — with the team on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."

Other stops included Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Schenley Park and one of the overlooks on Mt. Washington, where you can see Vergara striking a pose with an amazing view of the city behind her, which she posted on her Instagram.

Pittsburgh @joemanganiello A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Aug 28, 2018 at 3:16pm PDT

Phipps took note of Vergara's presence.

@phippsconservatory #pittsburgh #turistiando A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Aug 29, 2018 at 2:30pm PDT

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter@Jharrop_Trib.