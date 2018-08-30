Michelle Kwan sells Rhode Island mansion for $4M

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.

Casa del Sole, as the five-time world figure skating champ called it, is a 3,956-square-foot home on a nearly 2-acre estate in Newport.

The Providence Journal reports Kwan took over ownership of the Palladian-style villa after she and her ex-husband, Clay Pell, divorced last year. They were married in 2013.

The estate sold for about $400,000 less than it was originally listed for.

The home was built in the early 20th century and was recently renovated.

The property includes a formal garden, a pond, a two-car garage, neoclassical pool and patio with a fire pit.

Inside there are four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms — including two master bedrooms, each with their own private balcony. The entry hall features marble floors and a grand central staircase with mirrored walls.

Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty was the seller.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.