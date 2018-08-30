Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Michelle Kwan sells Rhode Island mansion for $4M

Chris Pastrick | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.
Gustave White Sotheby's Int'l Realty
Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.

Updated 5 hours ago

Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan has unloaded her mansion in Rhode Island, getting nearly $4 million for it.

Casa del Sole, as the five-time world figure skating champ called it, is a 3,956-square-foot home on a nearly 2-acre estate in Newport.

The Providence Journal reports Kwan took over ownership of the Palladian-style villa after she and her ex-husband, Clay Pell, divorced last year. They were married in 2013.

The estate sold for about $400,000 less than it was originally listed for.

The home was built in the early 20th century and was recently renovated.

The property includes a formal garden, a pond, a two-car garage, neoclassical pool and patio with a fire pit.

Inside there are four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms — including two master bedrooms, each with their own private balcony. The entry hall features marble floors and a grand central staircase with mirrored walls.

Gustave White Sotheby's International Realty was the seller.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me