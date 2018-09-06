Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Inquest: Cranberries singer O'Riordan drowned after drinking

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 7:48 a.m.
In this Sunday, Jan. 27, 2008, file photo, Cranberries lead singer Dolores O’Riordan performs during the European Border Breakers awards, or EBBA awards, in Cannes, southern France. A coroner said Thursday Sept. 6, 2018, that The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan died accidentally from drowning due to alcohol intoxication.
Updated 5 hours ago

LONDON — The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan accidentally drowned in a bathtub after drinking, a coroner’s inquest concluded Thursday.

A police officer told the inquest at Westminster Coroner’s Court that O’Riordan was found submerged in her bathtub at a London hotel on Jan. 15.

The 46-year-old singer didn’t leave a note and there was no evidence of self-harm.

Five miniature alcohol bottles and a bottle of champagne were found in the room, and toxicology tests revealed a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit for driving.

Coroner Shirley Radcliffe said O’Riordan died from drowning due to alcohol intoxication.

“There’s no evidence that this was anything other than an accident,” she said.

Inquests are held in Britain to determine the facts in sudden, violent or unexplained deaths. O’Riordan’s inquest was held on what would have been her 47th birthday.

The Cranberries formed in the Irish city of Limerick at the end of the 1980s and had international hits in the ’90s with songs including “Dream,” ”Linger” and “Zombie.”

O’Riordan had suffered physical and mental health problems over the years. The Cranberries cut short a world tour in 2017 because of the singer’s back problems. She had also spoken in interviews about being sexually abused as a child, her battles with depression and a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

At the time of her death she was in London for a recording session, and was planning a tour.

After her death, O’Riordan’s bandmates mourned her as “an extraordinary talent.” Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that “for anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O’Riordan was the voice of a generation.”

