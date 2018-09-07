Elon Musk smokes a blunt live on YouTube with podcaster Joe Rogan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk apparently smoked dope with comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan live on YouTube late Thursday night, then giggled about turning Mars into "a big Jamaica."

"I mean, it's legal, right?" Musk said, accepting a lit blunt from Rogan in the Los Angeles studio, where "The Joe Rogan Experience" is webcast live. Rogan told Musk he'd rolled marijuana in tobacco leaves. Musk took a single deep toke.

If the pair were joking about what they were smoking, they didn't say so.

Minutes later the phone in Musk's pocket began sending out alerts.

"I'm getting text messages from friends saying, 'What are you doing smoking weed?'" he said.

"I'm not a regular smoker of weed," Musk told Rogan. How often do you smoke it? Rogan asked. "Almost never," said Musk, chairman and chief executive officer of Tesla and chairman of the board at SpaceX. "I know a lot of people like weed and that's fine, but I don't think it's very good for productivity."

The pair were more than two hours into a conversation fueled by Old Camp whiskey on ice, ranging from expensive cars and watches to the dangers of artificial intelligence, before Rogan pulled out the joint and lit up.

The pair then began discussing space travel and the future of human civilization. Rogan suggested they terra-farm Mars and and "turn it into a a big Jamaica." They both giggled and Musk said, "That would be great."

Then the talk turned more serious. "If we were forever confined to Earth, that would be sad," Musk said. Rogan asked him how long the solar system will exist. "If you say when does the sun boil the oceans, about 500 million years."

The conversation shifted still darker as Musk talked about a "never-ending explosion" of ideas that constantly runs through his brain. "When I was 5 or 6 or something, I thought I was insane," he said. He compared himself to other children. "It was clear their minds weren't exploding with ideas all the time." He said he feared adults would "put him away."

"I don't think most people would like to be me," said Musk.

Musk later brightened and said, "This may sound corny, but love is the answer. It wouldn't hurt to have more love in the world."

"How are you going to fix that?" Rogan asked him. "Do you have a love machine?"

"Probably spend more time with your friends and less time on social media," Musk said. "I think people should be nicer to each other and give more credit to others and don't assume they're mean until they're actually mean. It's easy to demonize people."

The webcast had begun at 9:30 p.m. and drew to a close around 12:15 a.m. Friday.

"I hope I didn't weird you out and I hope you didn't get mad that we smoked weed," Rogan told Musk, wrapping things up.

Musk tossed back a final slug of whiskey and smiled.