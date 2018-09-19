Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

French court upholds fine on Kate Middleton topless photos

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 10:54 a.m.
PARIS — A French court of appeals has upheld a ruling that two directors of French celebrity magazine Closer should be fined a maximum 45,000 euros ($52,500) for breaching the privacy of Kate Middleton, when publishing topless photos of the Duchess of Cambridge sunbathing back in 2012.

On Wednesday, the Versailles appeals court upheld a decision from Sept. 2017 in Nanterre to fine the publication’s two directors the maximum possible, and the two photographers who snapped the duchess 10,000 euros each.

Last September, the office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said they were pleased at the ruling as they “wished to make the point strongly that this kind of unjustified intrusion should not happen.”

The damages were short of the $1.75 million hoped for by the couple.

