Celebrity News

'Real Housewives' husband Joe Giudice to be deported

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Teresa Giudice attends WE TV’s “Bridezillas” Season 11 premiere party at Arena on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
YORK, Pa. — Authorities say the husband of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice will be deported back to Italy once he’s released from prison next year.

Giuseppe “Joe” Giudice appeared before an immigration court in York, Pennsylvania, via teleconference Wednesday. He can file an appeal by Nov. 9.

Giudice is an Italian citizen who came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn’t aware he wasn’t an American citizen.

He’s currently serving a more than 3-year sentence for fraud and failing to pay about $200,000 in taxes. He’s incarcerated at FCI Allenwood, about 165 miles (266 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.

Prison records indicate he is set to be released in March.

Teresa Giudice served just under a year in prison for the same crimes.

Messages were left with his and his wife’s lawyers.

