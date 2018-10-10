Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

'Austin Powers' actor Verne Troyer's death ruled a suicide by coroner officials

The Los Angeles Times | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 2: Actor Verne Troyer does a parody performance of 'In Da Club' at The 2003 Teen Choice Awards held at Universal Amphitheater on August 2, 2003 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Getty Images
UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - AUGUST 2: Actor Verne Troyer does a parody performance of 'In Da Club' at The 2003 Teen Choice Awards held at Universal Amphitheater on August 2, 2003 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Updated 6 hours ago

Verne Troyer, the actor best known for his role as Mini-Me in two “Austin Powers” spy movie satires, died from symptoms related to alcohol intoxication in April, the Los Angeles County coroner said Wednesday.

Coroner’s officials ruled that the 49-year-old’s death was a suicide. The actor had struggled with alcohol abuse and was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning three weeks before he died April 21.

At that time, posts on his Instagram and Facebook accounts asked fans to keep him in their thoughts and prayers.

“He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably,” one post read. “Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world.”

TMZ reported at the time that one of Troyer’s friends had called authorities and described him as being extremely upset, drunk and suicidal. A notice released after his death centered on similar issues.

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues,” the notice read. “You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

The notice continued: “Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.”

Troyer, who was 32 inches tall, portrayed Mini-Me, the right-hand man of Austin Powers’ nemesis, Dr. Evil (played by Mike Myers), in 1999’s “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.” He reprised the role in the 2002 sequel, “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”

Troyer also starred in “Mighty Joe Young,” “My Giant,” “Jingle All the Way,” “Men in Black,” “Bubble Boy” and as the goblin Griphook in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Times staff writer Randy Lewis contributed to this report.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me