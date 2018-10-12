Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Princess Eugenie weds her beau at Windsor Castle

Gregory Katz and Martin Benedyk | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 7:33 a.m.
The Right Rev. David Conner, Dean of Windsor conducts the wedding ceremony between Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018.
The Right Rev. David Conner, Dean of Windsor conducts the wedding ceremony between Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, Friday Oct. 12, 2018.

WINDSOR, England (AP) — Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank in a solemn ceremony at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle Friday.

The 28-year-old bride, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is ninth in line to the British throne. She wore a gown by British designers Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos and a diamond and emerald encrusted tiara.

The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, attended the wedding, along with other senior royals.

The couple got engaged in January when Brooksbank, 32, proposed during a holiday trip to Nicaragua in Central America. They had dated for seven years.

Crowds gathered outside Windsor Castle ahead of Britain’s second royal wedding of the year on a gusty day that required early arrivals to hold onto their elegant hats as they crossed the manicured grounds.

The queen will host a champagne luncheon for the newlyweds shortly after the ceremony.

The couple married in the same venue used in May by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who is now known as the Duchess of Sussex. The royal standard was flying atop the complex Friday, indicating that the queen was in residence.

Harry and Meghan are attending, along with Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their 5-year-old son, Prince George, will be a page boy, and Princess Charlotte, 3, will be one of six bridesmaids.

Eugenie, 28, works at a contemporary art gallery. Her sister, Princess Beatrice, served as maid of honor. They are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are divorced but enjoy an amicable relationship.

Eugenie told ITV, which broadcast the hour-long service in Britain, that she was both excited and a bit on edge.

“It’s nerve-wracking and a bit scary and all the things that come with getting married, but at the end of the day you get to marry the person you love,” she said.

The couple has invited 1,200 members of the public to come onto the castle grounds for a closer glimpse of proceedings. They also plan to take a carriage ride through parts of Windsor after the ceremony.

Gregory Katz and Martin Benedyk are Associated Press writers.

