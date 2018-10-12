Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Roberto Clemente honored with Google Doodle

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 8:57 a.m.
Google

Updated 4 hours ago

Just last month, it was Mister Rogers . Now, it’s Roberto Clemente.

The Pittsburgh Pirates great is Friday’s Google Doodle — one of those rare honors the search engine uses to highlight significant people and events.

This time, Clemente is the face for Google’s acknowledgement of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States.

Google tweeted, “Today we celebrate Puerto Rican, Hall of Fame baseball star Roberto Clemente, whose record-breaking on-the-field performance matched his groundbreaking off-the-field humanitarian efforts.”

As just about every Pittsburgher worth his/her salt knows, No. 21 was the first Latin American player enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1973. He also was a National League MVP, a two-time World Series champion, and a four-time NL batting champion.

The Doodle was drawn by artist Roxie Vizcarra.

Google said, “Aside from his talents on diamond, it was Clemente’s mission to help others that has solidified his legacy as one of the most humanitarian athletes to play the game. Whether it was delivering food and supplies to those in need, holding baseball clinics for kids, or making generous donations, he consistently sought to be an agent of positive impact and a role model for the youth of his community.”

Clemente’s life was tragically cut short at age 38, when he died in a plane crash while flying relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me