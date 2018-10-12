Roberto Clemente honored with Google Doodle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just last month, it was Mister Rogers . Now, it’s Roberto Clemente.

The Pittsburgh Pirates great is Friday’s Google Doodle — one of those rare honors the search engine uses to highlight significant people and events.

This time, Clemente is the face for Google’s acknowledgement of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States.

Google tweeted, “Today we celebrate Puerto Rican, Hall of Fame baseball star Roberto Clemente, whose record-breaking on-the-field performance matched his groundbreaking off-the-field humanitarian efforts.”

As just about every Pittsburgher worth his/her salt knows, No. 21 was the first Latin American player enshrined at the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 1973. He also was a National League MVP, a two-time World Series champion, and a four-time NL batting champion.

The Doodle was drawn by artist Roxie Vizcarra.

Google said, “Aside from his talents on diamond, it was Clemente’s mission to help others that has solidified his legacy as one of the most humanitarian athletes to play the game. Whether it was delivering food and supplies to those in need, holding baseball clinics for kids, or making generous donations, he consistently sought to be an agent of positive impact and a role model for the youth of his community.”

Clemente’s life was tragically cut short at age 38, when he died in a plane crash while flying relief supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.