Celebrity News

Check out the mansion ex-Steelers coach Bill Cowher sold for $1.8M

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 11:18 a.m.
Listing photo

Updated 4 hours ago

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher sold his 6,500-square-foot mansion in Raleigh, N.C., for $1.845 million.

But he didn't make out on the deal.

Triangle Business Journal reported Cowher initially listed the home for $2.4 million.

And even that wouldn't have come close to how much he put into it.

Triangle reports Cowher bought the place for more than $1 million in 2007, a week after he announced his retirement from the Steelers and a year after winning Super Bowl XL.

Cowher had the house demolished, making way for the current four-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, which cost close to $2 million to construct.

Plus, check out what would amount to almost anyone's dream kitchen.

The home also features a four-car garage and dog spa.

The Business Journal says home sales of $1 million or more in the Raleigh area have been on the upswing, so it appears Cowher fell into some bad luck.

You can check out all of the photos here.

