Hey, Tom Hanks, just how big is your garage?

Actor Tom Hanks might have an extensive collection of odd vehicles. Or he may simply crack himself up posing with every goofy car he spots.

The actor is in the Pittsburgh area playing the lead in a Mister Rogers biopic.

His Twitter feed is filled with sight gags, ironic images and collections of lost shoes and gloves.

Additionally, you can see Hanks jokingly taking possession of quirky old vehicles.

"I got a new car!! Hanx," he tweeted with a photo of himself at the door of a spray-painted Cadillac up on jack stands.

I got a new car!! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/uSsjOEZMuq — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 19, 2018

Hanks is presumably joking and it's a joke he enjoys repeating.

Here he is with a Fiat 500 back in August:

Excited about my new car!! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/5xAsrjtYDW — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) August 6, 2018

And this fixer-upper:

I bought a used car! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/QdYMCotwKW — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) July 11, 2018

Classic American iron:

I got a new car! Hanx pic.twitter.com/2wKHLMXnWt — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) July 9, 2017

Any guesses?

I got a new truck! I'm going camping! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/wUXPtyZcQm — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 11, 2017

Looks like a Fiat:

I got a new car! Hanx pic.twitter.com/kzij8QEIyo — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) November 18, 2016

Looks like he's stealing this one:

I'm so excited about my new car!! Hanx. pic.twitter.com/rNelj4qj9v — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) November 2, 2016

Did he fit in this one?

I got a new car! Hanx pic.twitter.com/4mZ7hhbW9F — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 29, 2016

Just needs a little Turtle Wax.

So excited about my new car! Hanx pic.twitter.com/e5es8RoR1s — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) October 29, 2016

The tweet that started it all:

Thinking of buying a new car! Hanx pic.twitter.com/4RIZAZa7EO — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) August 15, 2015

Don't buy it, Hanx. These tickets bring the Blue Book value below zero: