Celebrity News

'The Situation' gets more time to report to prison in tax case

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 8:18 a.m.
In this Oct. 5, 2018, file photo, Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino leaves federal court with his fiancee Lauren Pesce after his sentencing in Newark, N.J.
Updated 2 hours ago

NEWARK, N.J. — “The Situation” will have more time before he starts his eight-month prison term for tax fraud.

A federal judge in New Jersey ruled Monday the “Jersey Shore” star, whose real name is Michael Sorrentino, will now have until Jan. 15 to report to prison. But it’s still unclear where he’ll be incarcerated.

Sorrentino is getting married Nov. 1. In granting the extension, the judge noted Sorrentino’s record of compliance while free on bail.

Sorrentino and his brother, Marc, pleaded guilty in January to similar charges. They were charged in 2014 with tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the reality show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

