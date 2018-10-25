Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ice-T arrested after failing to pay bridge toll

The Associated Press | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 9:18 a.m.
In this June 11, 2012 file photo shows rapper and actor Ice-T in Atlanta. Police arrested Ice-T for failing to pay a toll at the George Washington Bridge. The actor and rapper was ticketed for theft of services on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, when he drove through E-ZPass leading to the span that connects New Jersey with New York. The 60-year-old, whose real name Tracy Marrow, was driving a new McLaren sports car and was also ticketed for not having license plates and registration. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
FORT LEE, N.J. — Police have arrested Ice-T after he failed to pay a toll at the George Washington Bridge.

Authorities say the actor and rapper was ticketed for theft of services Wednesday when he drove through an E-ZPass lane leading to the span connecting New Jersey and New York. The 60-year-old, whose real name is Tracy Marrow, was driving a new McLaren sports car and was also ticketed for not having license plates and registration.

Ice-T reportedly forgot his electronic toll transponder and has them for his other vehicles.

Ice-T tweeted “Cops went a little Extra. Coulda just wrote a ticket. In and out…Moovin.”

He later tweeted a photo of himself filming scenes in Manhattan for “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” in which he plays Sgt. Odafin Tutuola.

