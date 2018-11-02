Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Celebrity News

Neil Young acknowledges he and Daryl Hannah are married

The Associated Press | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 9:12 a.m.
Neil Young on May 18, 2016, and actress Daryl Hannah on April 26, 2017. Young is calling Daryl Hannah his wife. The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer posted a new performance of his 1970 song “Ohio” on his website Wednesday and said that “My wife Daryl and I put this video together.”
Neil Young on May 18, 2016, and actress Daryl Hannah on April 26, 2017. Young is calling Daryl Hannah his wife. The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer posted a new performance of his 1970 song “Ohio” on his website Wednesday and said that “My wife Daryl and I put this video together.”

Updated 13 hours ago

LOS ANGELES — Hey hey, my my, Neil Young is calling Daryl Hannah his wife.

The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and the 57-year-old “Splash” actress had been utterly mum on the subject of their marriage since reports that they wed in California in August.

But Young said in a pro-gun-control post on his website Wednesday featuring a new performance of his 1970 song “Ohio” that “My wife Daryl and I put this video together.”

The couple’s representatives didn’t reply to requests for comment.

It’s the third marriage for Young and the first for Hannah, who had previous relationships with Jackson Browne and John F. Kennedy Jr.

She wrote and directed the Netflix movie “Paradox,” starring Young, earlier this year.

Young’s hits include “Hey Hey, My My” and “Heart of Gold.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me