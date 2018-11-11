Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

It's a girl for model Kate Upton, Astro Justin Verlander

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
FILE - NOVEMBER 10: Model/actress Kate Upton and MLB player Justin Verlander welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on November 7, 2018. LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros takes a picture with fiancee Kate Upton after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
FILE - NOVEMBER 10: Model/actress Kate Upton and MLB player Justin Verlander welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on November 7, 2018. LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros takes a picture with fiancee Kate Upton after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
FILE - NOVEMBER 10: Model/actress Kate Upton and MLB player Justin Verlander welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on November 7, 2018. LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Model/actress Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA)
FILE - NOVEMBER 10: Model/actress Kate Upton and MLB player Justin Verlander welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on November 7, 2018. LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 29: Model/actress Kate Upton (L) and MLB player Justin Verlander attend the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala honoring Robert Irwin and Kathryn Bigelow presented by Gucci at LACMA on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA)

Updated 11 hours ago

HOUSTON — It’s a girl for supermodel Kate Upton and her husband Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

Upton used her Instagram site to announce the birth of the couple’s first child — Genevieve Upton Verlander — and the date Nov. 7. The site features a black-and-white photo of an infant with her hand to her mouth.

Further details about the baby and where the child was born weren’t released.

Upton and Verlander wed last November in Italy, after the pitching ace helped the Astros win their first World Series. Upton in July announced the pregnancy, also on Instagram, in a post with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me