Celebrity News

'Morning Joe' hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski marry

The Associated Press | Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, 9:09 p.m.
MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, right, attend the 2013 Matrix New York Women in Communications Awards at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Updated 2 hours ago

NEW YORK — Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” are now co-hosts and spouses.

The network says the couple wed Saturday in a small ceremony attended by family and friends in Washington.

They tied the knot at the National Archives with U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Maryland, officiating.

Scarborough and Brzezinski announced their engagement in May 2017. They don’t talk a lot about their personal relationship on air but have relaxed about it over time.

In a September talk in New York for her book “Know Your Value,” Brzezinski teased that the wedding was coming up and that it was “going to be awesome.”

This is Scarborough’s third marriage and Brzezinski’s second.

Vanity Fair was first to report the wedding.

