Celebrity News

Ken Berry, star of sitcom 'F Troop,' has died at age 85

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
In a July 1, 1965 file photo, Ken Berry, who plays Captain Wilton Parmenter in a TV series called “F Troop,” reaches down the wrong end of cannon in one of the show’s episodes. A spokeswoman at Providence St. Joseph in Burbank, Calif., confirmed Berry died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. He was 85. (AP Photo, File)
In a Oct. 16, 1968 file photo, Ken Berry and his wife Jackie Joseph arrive for the West Coast premiere of “Finian’s Rainbow” in Hollywood. A spokeswoman at Providence St. Joseph in Burbank, Calif., confirmed Berry died Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018. He was 85. (AP Photo/Harold P. Matosian, File)
BURBANK, Calif. — Ken Berry, an actor and dancer who played the affable and clumsy Capt. Wilton Parmenter in the 1960s sitcom “F Troop,” has died. He was 85.

Berry died Saturday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, hospital spokeswoman Patricia Aidem confirmed. The cause of death was not provided by Berry’s family.

“F Troop” was only on from 1965 to 1967 but the show lived on in syndication and the accident-prone Capt. Parmenter became one of Berry’s most well-known roles. After “F Troop,” Berry went to on to star in “Mayberry R.F.D.,” a spin-off of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Berry’s co-star in “F Troop,” Larry Storch, called news of his colleague’s passing “devastating” and said in a Facebook post: “Goodnight Captain. We miss you already.”

