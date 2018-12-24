Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Did they? Didn't they? Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth married?

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Updated 20 hours ago

Reports are coming from various news outlets that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot over the weekend.

Let's be clear: There's no confirmation from either parties that nuptials have taken place. But that hasn't stopped social media from erupting.

People is reporting the couple got married in a private, low-key ceremony Sunday night at their home in Franklin, Tenn.

The magazine contacted reps for both stars, but haven't gotten any comment as of yet.

The couple's friend Conrad Jack Carr posted a short video of the Hemsworth brothers — Liam, Chris and Luke — downing a shotski showed up on social media on Monday. (Notice the "Mr. Mrs." balloons in the background.)

Also on his story was the most incriminating photo: An image of Miley and Liam holding a large knife, apparently about the cut into something strongly resembling a wedding cake. She's in a white dress. He's in a black tux. Hmmmm.

Miley, 26, and Liam, 28, began dating in 2009, after meeting on the set of "The Last Song." Since then, they've broken up and gotten back together several times. They got engaged in 2016, but Miley recently told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM channel that they have just been too busy to think about a wedding, saying, "I'm very kind of just like in this space of like working, so not too much and he's got a new movie coming out, so we've got a lot going on."

Liam's movie is "Isn't It Romantic?," due out Valentine's Day. Meanwhile, Miley just released a new track with Mark Ronson, " Nothing Breaks Like a Heart."

