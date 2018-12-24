Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teenager

The Associated Press | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
A Massachusetts prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 7, 2019, on a charge of indecent assault and battery for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Updated 17 hours ago

BOSTON — A Massachusetts prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe tells The Boston Globe that Spacey is due in Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7.

O’Keefe says a criminal complaint was issued by a clerk magistrate during a public show-cause hearing on Thursday.

Former news anchor Heather Unruh came forward in November 2017 and said the actor stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old son’s pants and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with Spacey spokeswoman Laura Johnson.

