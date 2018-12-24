Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Kevin Spacey appears to address sex assault allegations as 'House of Cards' character

New York Daily News | Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, 2:39 p.m.

Updated 17 hours ago

The video was shared to Spacey’s Twitter page just minutes after news broke that he has been charged with one count of felony sexual assault after allegedly groping the 18-year-old son of a former Boston news anchor.

Titled “Let Me Be Frank,” the three-minute clip — in which a source confirmed Netflix was not involved — features Spacey washing his hands while wearing a Christmas apron.

“We’re not done, no matter what anyone says. And besides, I know what you want. You want me back,” he says.

“Of course, some believed everything and had just been waiting with baited breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If it was all so simple? Only you and I both know that it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life.”

Though he appears to be in character, Spacey’s script seems to be a thinly-veiled reference to the more than a dozen accusations of sexual assault that have seen the Oscar-winning actor go from A-list star to disgraced accused predator.

“But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you?” he asks. “If you and I have learned nothing else this past year, it’s that in life and in art, nothing should be off the table… If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Spacey was fired from “House of Cards” after the allegations surfaced.

The sixth and final season of the Netflix drama was released in November with Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood taking the reins, and with Spacey’s Frank Underwood said to have died in his bed in May 2017.

“It would be dishonest to erase him and pretend that character hadn’t been central to that story,” showrunner Melissa James Gibson told the Daily News earlier this year.

In the clip, Spacey declares that “conclusions can be so deceiving,” and hints that a comeback is imminent.

“Anyhow, despite all the poppycock, the animosity, the headlines, the impeachment without a trial, despite everything, despite even my own death, I feel surprisingly good,” he says. “And my confidence grows each day, that soon enough, you will know the full truth…. Oh wait a minute. Now that I think of it, you never actually saw me die, did you? Conclusions can be so deceiving. Miss me?”

Netflix declined to comment.

The video was the first tweet shared to Spacey’s account since October 2017, when he denied allegations by actor Anthony Rapp that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance toward him when he was 14 years old.

