Jack Black launches YouTube gaming channel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Like him or not, you have to admit that Jack Black has gained his fame as an actor, comedian and musician.

Now, he's aiming to be famous as a YouTuber.

And so, he's launched his own YouTube gaming channel. And from the looks of the initial response, he should succeed there as well.

In a video post on Dec. 21, Black — actor, comedian, musician — announced he's launching the Jablinski channel, and promises "games, food, and life."

Whatever that means.

The post came with very little explanation, likely a way to keep us all guessing — and anticipating. Although Black did say he sees himself being "bigger than Ninja, and bigger than PewDiePie."

Uh, good luck with that, Jack. As of Thursday morning, PewDiePie's got 78,509,471 subscribers, Black's Jablinski has 657,397.

There's always the likelihood that it's all a joke. After all, in the comments, Black writes, "I just want to clarify that there is no production behind this. this is all my son. He's holding me hostage and I can't be tracer. help..."

But we're holding out that it's genuine. And can't wait to see what he comes up with.