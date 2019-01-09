Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Rose McGowan to plead no contest to reduced drug charge

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, 8:12 a.m.
In this July 21, 2018, file photo, actress and activist Rose McGowan speaks at OZY Fest in Central Park in New York. A lawyer for McGowan says she will plead no contest to a reduced drug charge in Virginia and avoid jail time.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Updated 11 hours ago

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A lawyer for Rose McGowan says the actress and activist will plead no contest to a reduced drug charge in Virginia and avoid jail time.

Attorney Jim Hundley tells WTOP-FM that the commonwealth agreed to reduce the felony cocaine possession charge to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and that prosecutors will recommend she pay a fine.

Charging documents say cocaine was found in a wallet McGowan left on a plane last year. McGowan had maintained innocence, suggesting in court papers that the drugs were planted at the behest of producer Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein attorney Ben Brafman called that allegation a “ludicrous claim.”

McGowan was among the first to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault.

McGowan will enter the plea Jan. 15, the day her trial was to begin.

