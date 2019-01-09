Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, wife announce they are divorcing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Billionaire and Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, announced they are getting divorced.

Bezos revealed the news in a tweet Wednesday morning.

"We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other," the couple wrote in a joint statement.

The couple has been married since 1993 and have four kids — three sons, and one daughter, adopted from China.

According to the latest Forbes estimate, Bezos is worth $137.4 billion.

In his tweet statement, Bezos, 54, said he and MacKenzie tried a separation for a while, but decided to "divorce and continue our shared lives as friends."

"If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also sew wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects."

When they met in 1992, he was working for a hedge fund and she was a research associate there. After getting married a year later, the couple moved to Seattle where Bezos started an online bookstore — Amazon — in his garage.