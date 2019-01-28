Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Celebrity News

Postal Service honors entertainer Gregory Hines with stamp

The Associated Press | Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, 7:51 a.m.
In this July 15, 1997, file photo Gregory Hines, right, briefs the members of Television Critic’s Association during the CBS’ part of the TCA press tour as his co-star Brandon Hammond, who will play Hines’ son in the new television series “The Gregory Hines Show,” looks in Pasadena, Calif. The U.S. Postal Service is honoring entertainer Gregory Hines with a Black Heritage Series stamp. Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale will host the first day of issue ceremony Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)
Updated 14 hours ago

NEW YORK — The U.S. Postal Service is honoring entertainer Gregory Hines with a Black Heritage Series stamp.

Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale will host the first day of issue ceremony Monday at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York.

Hines, who was known for his unique style of tap dancing, won a Tony Award in 1992 for “Jelly’s Last Jam.” He died of cancer at age 57 in 2003.

The forever stamp features Hines smiling on one knee with one foot raised to show the taps on the bottom of his shoe.

