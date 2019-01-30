Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Stan Lee to get superhero send-off at Hollywood memorial

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 7:54 a.m.
In this June 28, 2017 file photo, Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For comics lovers, Lee was as much a superhero as the characters he helped create. Those fans, along with Lee’s friends and colleagues, will get to pay their final respects at a Hollywood memorial Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, for the Marvel Comics mastermind who helped bring the world Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In this June 28, 2017 file photo, Stan Lee arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” at the TCL Chinese Theatre. For comics lovers, Lee was as much a superhero as the characters he helped create. Those fans, along with Lee’s friends and colleagues, will get to pay their final respects at a Hollywood memorial Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, for the Marvel Comics mastermind who helped bring the world Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, comic book writer Stan Lee waves to the audience after being introduced onstage at the “Extraordinary: Stan Lee” tribute event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. For comics lovers, Lee was as much a superhero as the characters he helped create. Those fans, along with Lee’s friends and colleagues, will get to pay their final respects at a Hollywood memorial Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, for the Marvel Comics mastermind who helped bring the world Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, comic book writer Stan Lee waves to the audience after being introduced onstage at the “Extraordinary: Stan Lee” tribute event at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. For comics lovers, Lee was as much a superhero as the characters he helped create. Those fans, along with Lee’s friends and colleagues, will get to pay their final respects at a Hollywood memorial Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, for the Marvel Comics mastermind who helped bring the world Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
To fans, Stan Lee, seen here in 2017, was as much a superhero as the characters he helped create. Those fans, along with Lee's friends and colleagues, will get to pay their final respects at a Hollywood memorial Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, for the Marvel Comics mastermind who helped bring the world Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
To fans, Stan Lee, seen here in 2017, was as much a superhero as the characters he helped create. Those fans, along with Lee's friends and colleagues, will get to pay their final respects at a Hollywood memorial Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, for the Marvel Comics mastermind who helped bring the world Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk.

Updated 2 hours ago

LOS ANGELES— Among comics lovers, Stan Lee was as much a superhero as the characters he helped create.

Those fans, along with Lee’s friends and colleagues, will get to pay their final respects at a Los Angeles memorial Wednesday night for the Marvel Comics mastermind who helped bring the world Spider-Man, Black Panther and The Incredible Hulk.

Filmmaker and Lee super-fan Kevin Smith, actor Mark Hamill and Lee’s daughter J.C. Lee will be among those at a public remembrance and celebration at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

The evening will include speakers, musical performances, an art exhibit, and costumes and props from Lee’s creations and Marvel-movie cameos.

The night is being called, “Excelsior! A Celebration of the Amazing, Fantastic, Incredible & Uncanny Life of Stan Lee.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me