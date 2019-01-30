Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Milo Ventimiglia named Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, 12:03 p.m.
Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced Wednesday that actor Milo Ventimiglia is the recipient of its 2019 Man of the Year Award. He will be honored during festivities on Friday, Feb. 8, in Cambridge, Mass.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals announced Wednesday that actor Milo Ventimiglia is the recipient of its 2019 Man of the Year Award. He will be honored during festivities on Friday, Feb. 8, in Cambridge, Mass.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 23 hours ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Milo Ventimiglia, who stars in NBC’s award-winning hit TV drama “This is Us,” has been named 2019 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The oldest theatrical organization in the United States announced Wednesday that Ventimiglia was selected because he has made “significant impressions on television and film.”

The Emmy-nominated actor will receive his pudding pot at a celebratory roast at Harvard scheduled for Feb. 8.

Ventimiglia will then attend the opening night of Hasty Pudding’s latest production, “France France Revolution,” its first to feature women in the cast.

Hasty Pudding has honored a Man of the Year since 1967, and previous winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken. Paul Rudd was honored last year.

Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me