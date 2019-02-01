Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

Seinfeld sued over sale of Porsche alleged to be fake

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 11:06 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Jerry Seinfeld performs at Stand Up For Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Seinfeld was sued Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, by a company claiming it bought the comedian's 1958 Porsche for $1.5 million only to discover it was a fake. Fica Frio Limited's lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against a comic known for his love of vintage cars. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
Greg Allen/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2016 file photo, Jerry Seinfeld performs at Stand Up For Heroes, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation, at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Seinfeld was sued Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, by a company claiming it bought the comedian's 1958 Porsche for $1.5 million only to discover it was a fake. Fica Frio Limited's lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against a comic known for his love of vintage cars. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 12 hours ago

NEW YORK — Jerry Seinfeld was sued Friday by a company claiming it bought the comedian’s 1958 Porsche for $1.5 million only to discover it was a fake.

Fica Frio Limited’s lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court against a comic known for his love of vintage cars.

Seinfeld mixes his affection for fancy vehicles with his love of comedy in his series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The lawsuit said Fica Frio’s representatives paid $1.54 million at a March 2016 auction in Amelia Island, Florida. The price included the 10 percent auction house commission.

The lawsuit, seeking unspecified damages including the costs associated with the purchase, said they learned the car was not authentic. Fica Frio is based in the Channel Islands.

The auction summary of the Porsche boasted that it was “FROM THE JERRY SEINFELD COLLECTION” and said it was a “stunning example of a rare thoroughbred Porsche.”

According to the lawsuit, Seinfeld left a voicemail last June apologizing and promising a full refund. But it said the refund never came.

Seinfeld’s lawyer, Orin Snyder, said the comedian acted in good faith.

“He has asked Fica Frio for evidence to substantiate the allegations. Fica Frio ignored Jerry and instead filed this frivolous lawsuit,” Snyder said in a statement.

Still, Snyder said, Seinfeld “is willing to do what’s right and fair, and we are confident the court will support the need for an outside evaluator to examine the provenance of the car.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me