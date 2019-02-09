Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Celebrity News

'This Is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia honored at Harvard

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, 1:33 a.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Milo Ventimiglia arrives at a season three premiere screening of 'This Is Us' in Los Angeles. Ventimiglia is being honored as Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Friday, Feb. 8. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Pizzelo/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, Milo Ventimiglia arrives at a season three premiere screening of 'This Is Us' in Los Angeles. Ventimiglia is being honored as Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals on Friday, Feb. 8. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Updated 12 hours ago

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — “This Is Us” actor Milo Ventimiglia was Friday as Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals at Farkas Hall in Cambridge.

The Emmy-nominated actor received the award after a roast from Elizabeth Mann and Mariana Sanchez Medina of the Hasty Pudding Theatrics, who poked fun at some of his B-list acting roles and his status as a sex symbol.

“Milo was named the world’s sexiest vegetarian alive by PETA, even though everyone sees you as a piece of meat,” the two Harvard undergrads quipped.

Before being able to hold the pudding pot, Ventimiglia had to endure a little extra embarrassment: the Pudding had Ventimiglia sing Fergie smash “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” (Ventimiglia starred in the music video) and gave a lap dance to one of its members.

Ventimiglia took the teasing in good fun, emphasizing how proud he was to receive the title.

“My mom, who declined being my date two years in a row for the Emmys, made sure to be here tonight,” he told the crowd.

After the roast, the Hasty Pudding had the opening night for “France France Revolution,” the troupe’s first production to feature women in the cast. Medina and Mann produced the play.

Ventimiglia said he was honored to be part of the historic event.

“To know that the Hasty Pudding is now including women on stage is absolutely the right thing to do,” he said. “The heart of the artist isn’t only in one type of person or one way of being. It’s really in all of us.”

America’s oldest theatrical organization says Ventimiglia was selected because he has made “significant impressions on television and film.” He stars as the patriarch Jack Pearson in family drama “This is Us” and has had leading roles in “Gilmour Girls” and “Heroes.”

Ventimiglia said he understands why “This is Us” resonates with many Americans, even in a particularly charged political climate.

“I think people want to feel good even in pain and sadness,” Ventimiglia said. “It’s a gratifying thing when I as an artist know that the work that I’m a part of is creating positivity.”

Hasty Pudding has honored a Man of the Year since 1967, and previous winners include Clint Eastwood, Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken. Paul Rudd was honored last year.

Bryce Dallas Howard was named Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me