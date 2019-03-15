Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Artists bring secondhand chance event to Ace Hotel | TribLIVE.com
Artists bring secondhand chance event to Ace Hotel

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, March 15, 2019 2:52 p.m
Some of the items available from garbella at Bag It Up: Pittsburgh Artists Seconds Sale on March 17 at the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty.
Some of the items available from strawberryluna at Bag It Up: Pittsburgh Artists Seconds Sale on March 17 at the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty.
Some of the items available from Alternate Histories at Bag It Up: Pittsburgh Artists Seconds Sale on March 17 at the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty.

Check out this secondhand bonanza.

The Bag It Up: Pittsburgh Artists Seconds Sale is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty.

Eight local makers are participating. They plan to bring T-shirts, greeting cards, artwork, coffee mugs, maker materials, and other artists’ items they no longer need or want it said in a news release.

For $20, attendees will receive a bag they can fill.

Pittsburgh artists Amy Garbark, of garbella, Allison Glancey from and Matt Buchholz of Alternate Histories had heard fellow artist Lisa Krowinski of Sapling Press did such an event, and it was successful, so they thought they would try it, the release said.

Food and drink will be available for purchase at the hotel and “well-behaved dogs on a leash are welcome,” is said in a news release.

Ace Hotel Pittsburgh is located at 120 S. Whitfield St., East Liberty

Details: http://www.facebook.com/events/769490363423412/

Participating artists:

strawberryluna.

garbella

Alternate Histories

everyday balloons print shop

Sapling Press

Worker Bird

Knotzland Bowties

Wildcard

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

