Ballet FUNdamentals geared for kids at Ligonier, Green Tree libraries | TribLIVE.com
Ballet FUNdamentals geared for kids at Ligonier, Green Tree libraries

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, February 23, 2019 3:56 a.m
792539_web1_gtr-LibraryBallet-022619
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
The story of "Sleeping Beauty," presented by members of the Pittburgh Ballet Theatre, thrilled children ages 3-5 at the Plum Community Library on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Julia Adams, a ballerina with the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, demonstrates a basic ballet position.

The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will showcase its graceful style of dance with presentations for children at the Ligonier Valley Library and the Green Tree Public Library.

During the free Ballet FUNdamentals program, boys and girls will experience a half-hour introduction to a ballet story. They’ll also learn the basics of the ballet art form and will have the opportunity to meet a ballerina.

The Ligonier presentation is set for 1 p.m. March 16 at 120 W. Main St. The program is appropriate for kids ages 2-11, who are encouraged to wear their favorite dance clothes, but all are welcome to attend.

While walk-ins also are welcome, those planning to attend can register by visiting https://goo.gl/forms/GcB1oq6ssf89OUIK2, stopping at the library or calling 724-238-645.

Registration is required for the Green Tree presentation, slated for 1 p.m. April 27 at 10 W. Manilla Ave., Pittsburgh (Green Tree Borough).

According to the library website, this program is geared for ages 4-7. Ballet attire is not required, but those attending are asked to wear comfortable clothing that allows for freedom of movement.

For more information, visit greentreelibrary.org or call 412-921-9292.

FUNdamentals programs featuring “The Sleeping Beauty” recently were presented at the Plum Community Library, Penn Area Library and Greensburg Hempfield Area Library. “The Nutcracker” was showcased in a presentation at Scott Township Public Library.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

