Community leaders to sing at Westmoreland Diversity Coalition fundraiser
Community leaders to sing at Westmoreland Diversity Coalition fundraiser

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, March 8, 2019 4:57 p.m
Rebecca Emanuele | For the Tribune-Review
Carlotta Paige (left) and Rabbi Sara Perman (right) will perform during Westmoreland Diversity Coalition’s “Westmoreland Has Talent” karaoke fundraiser on March 2. Here, the pair are seen at a 2016 Art on Tap event in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art with the museum’s former director/CEO, Judith O’Toole.

Did you ever wonder if state Sen. Kim Ward can carry a tune? Or if Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas sings tenor or bass?

Now you have a chance to find out.

Westmoreland Diversity Coalition is hosting a “Westmoreland Has Talent” karaoke fundraiser at 5 p.m. March 2 at Ferrante’s Lakeview, 6153 Route 30, Hempfield. In addition to the entertainment, the evening will include dinner and dancing.

Joining Ward and Kopas at the microphone will be these community leaders:

• Phil Koch, executive director of the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County

• Anne Kraybill, Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art

• Sheila Confer, director of the Academic Village at the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg

• Cindy Leonard, executive director of the YWCA Westmoreland

• Dirk Matson, director of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Westmoreland County

• Tay Waltenbaugh, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action

• Rabbi Sara Perman and Carlotta Paige, co-chairs of the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition.

There also will be surprise performances. Trooper Stephen Limani, public relations officer for the Pennsylvania State Police, will emcee.

“The lineup of leadership talent promises to keep our guests entertained throughout the evening,” Paige says.

Proceeds from the event will support the coalition’s operations and educational programming that addresses appreciation and understanding of difference, inclusion and diversity.

Evening attire is suggested. A ticket is $60; cash bar will be available.

Details: 724-834-1260, ext. 109, or wdcoalition.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

