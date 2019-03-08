Community leaders to sing at Westmoreland Diversity Coalition fundraiser

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Did you ever wonder if state Sen. Kim Ward can carry a tune? Or if Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas sings tenor or bass?

Now you have a chance to find out.

Westmoreland Diversity Coalition is hosting a “Westmoreland Has Talent” karaoke fundraiser at 5 p.m. March 2 at Ferrante’s Lakeview, 6153 Route 30, Hempfield. In addition to the entertainment, the evening will include dinner and dancing.

Joining Ward and Kopas at the microphone will be these community leaders:

• Phil Koch, executive director of the Community Foundation of Westmoreland County

• Anne Kraybill, Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of The Westmoreland Museum of American Art

• Sheila Confer, director of the Academic Village at the University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg

• Cindy Leonard, executive director of the YWCA Westmoreland

• Dirk Matson, director of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Westmoreland County

• Tay Waltenbaugh, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action

• Rabbi Sara Perman and Carlotta Paige, co-chairs of the Westmoreland Diversity Coalition.

There also will be surprise performances. Trooper Stephen Limani, public relations officer for the Pennsylvania State Police, will emcee.

“The lineup of leadership talent promises to keep our guests entertained throughout the evening,” Paige says.

Proceeds from the event will support the coalition’s operations and educational programming that addresses appreciation and understanding of difference, inclusion and diversity.

Evening attire is suggested. A ticket is $60; cash bar will be available.

Details: 724-834-1260, ext. 109, or wdcoalition.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .